UK’s financial regulator has put out a warning against Binance for lacking ‘any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity’. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK has declared that Binance is no longer allowed to operate regulated assets. The news first surfaced towards the end of last week as the FCA pushed on with its vigilance on cryptocurrencies. The FCA noted that there would be a conditional exclusion to the declaration if Binance submitted an application before the March 31, 2022 deadline.