Public open house for Rt. 13 rail trail bridge set for June 30

The Dryden Town Council will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 30 at the Neptune Fire Hall to discuss the Dryden Rail Trail Phase 2 project. Phase 2 features the construction of a 10-foot-wide stone dust trail along the former rail bed from Monkey Run Road to Hallwoods Road. This portion of the trail crosses over Route 13, and so the 10-foot-wide trail will be carried over the highway via a pedestrian-bicycle bridge.