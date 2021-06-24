When Pride is filibustered
Pride month isn't over yet, but the big news that dropped earlier this week will be hard to beat. On Monday, Carl Nassib, the 28-year-old defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay in a video message on his personal Instagram account. Nassib is the first openly gay active NFL player, a truly historic precedent that is significant not only for the world of professional sports, but also for the millions of young Americans looking for more queer role models in athletics. "Happy Pride Month and Go Raiders," Nassib wrote on the post accompanying his announcement.theweek.com