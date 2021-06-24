When Pride is filibustered

When progressives discuss the filibuster these days, the focus is overwhelmingly on its role in blocking important parts of the Democratic agenda — notably the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the voting rights measure known as the For the People Act. Citing the filibuster’s longtime role in delaying or killing civil rights legislation, commentators on the left treat it as a worthless anachronism from a racist past. We are told that the only question is how to pressure the two holdout Democratic senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, to support the filibuster’s abolition (or at least its weakening).