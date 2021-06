The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was maybe the worst one yet, and I say this as someone who has lost months, maybe even years of my life watching The Real Housewives. So bad, in fact, that rumors have sprung up that Bravo will potentially shake up the cast, as they’ve done in the past on The Real Housewives of New York, or more recently, The Real Housewives of Orange County.