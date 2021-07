(Undated) – The Crawford County Historical Society Museum will be the location of an upcoming informational presentation on “The Olde York Trail.” According to Secretary of the Crawford County Historical Society Museum, Sue Jones, the program will be presented in conjunction with the Wabash Valley Archeology Society and will feature Carolyn Stephens and Barbra Ross. This PowerPoint presentation will be a free event. However, donations to the museum will be accepted. The presentation is set for June 27th at 2 pm at the Historical Society Museum located at 408 South Cross Street in Robinson. Jones says light refreshments will be served.