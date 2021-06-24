Stage Notes: Fourteen honored with Arts Alive awards

An exciting new piece of art has been installed in Union City! The official unveiling of the colorful mural was a festive event with mayors from both Union City, Ohio, and Union City, Indiana, a Darke County Commissioner, and state elected officials’ representatives in attendance. But the guests of honor were Troy-based artist Timothy Wells, Mississinawa Valley Schools art teacher Ashley Austerman, and the artists themselves — Mississinawa Valley students who designed and created this loving depiction of the community which it celebrates. Ms. Austerman conceived and executed the impressive project, raising funds to provide the residency by Mr. Wells who mentored and inspired his students, as well as for necessary supplies and equipment. Darke County Endowment for the Arts is proud to have been one of those contributors to this impressive project which will creatively decorate the old underpass at the entrance to town for years to come.