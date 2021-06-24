Hudson, Copley, Wadsworth, Walsh standouts headline Akron Beacon Journal boys lacrosse all-star team

It was a banner season for Zimcosky, who won the Division II singles state title for a second straight time. He won it as a freshman but his sophomore season was wiped out because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Zimcosky went 26-3 as a junior with his two losses coming against friend Ben Pomeranets of Orange. The two met in the D-II state final, and Zimcosky won, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The two played six times this spring, with Zimcosky winning the series, 4-2. His only other loss this season was via a default at sectional.