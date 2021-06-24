Hudson, Copley, Wadsworth, Walsh standouts headline Akron Beacon Journal boys lacrosse all-star team
The Akron Beacon Journal boys lacrosse all-star team for the 2021 season features players from Hudson, Copley, Wadsworth and Walsh Jesuit. Junior Alec Dickens, sophomore Jack Jenkins and junior Griffin Liedel guided Hudson (20-2) to a Division I regional final appearance and are members of the ABJ boys lacrosse all-star team. The three standouts also helped the Explorers win the Suburban League championship under coach Brandon Schwind.www.beaconjournal.com