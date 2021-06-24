Cancel
Boston, MA

Ready, set, aaahh! G Spa reopens as Foxwoods ups the fun ante

By Gretta Monahan
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nothing short of joyful watching businesses all over Boston reopen, and watching people’s smiles as they finally see old friends and family again. I feel the same way about what’s happening this week with the reopening of G Spa — the day spa and salon I created more than a decade ago at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The spa’s been closed for a full year now due to the pandemic, and the staff and I couldn’t be happier to finally see each other … and you.

