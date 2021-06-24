Ready, set, aaahh! G Spa reopens as Foxwoods ups the fun ante

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 is proud to sponsor yet another event that brings people together. Meridian Dairy Days is coming back. And folks are excited. "Meridian Dairy Days is one of the oldest events in Idaho, actually, and it is the signature event of Meridian," said Toni Sutton, associated manager of TDS Fiber. "One of the great things about Meridian Dairy Days is it celebrates the past of Meridian as well as its future because it involves the youth and it also celebrates the dairy heritage."