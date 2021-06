Local educators have faced challenges like none before, yet as they look to classroom careers, teachers in training refuse to be discouraged. “If I’m a sophomore or a junior in college, and I’ve watched all this happen, I ask, ‘Is education something I really want to get into?’” said Dr. Matthew Ramsey, assistant dean of Benedictine College, who oversees the education program. “Yet, I have not heard that from our students. Now it may be that there are students who are thinking about taking education classes, that haven’t, but primarily our students in the track are just as excited as they were before.”