Here at EatingWell, we love Martha Stewart. She's a quintessential hostess with the most who can always been relied upon for tips, tricks and inspiration. Whether it's the best way to organize your kitchen to cut down on food waste or the secret ingredient for the fluffiest cinnamon rolls, when Martha gives advice, we listen. Just in time for the scorching summer months, she recently shared her mouthwatering turkey burger recipe that will send your taste buds on vacation.