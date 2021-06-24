Cancel
England vs Germany: Can you still buy tickets for Euro 2020 match at Wembley?

England will host Germany at Wembley in the standout fixture of Euro 2020 ’s last 16 next Tuesday.

Around 45,000 fans will be permitted to attend England’s biggest international match at Wembley since their infamous defeat by Germany at Euro 1996 and huge interest coupled with Uefa’s large allocation has prompted a rush for tickets.

Tickets for the knockout fixture were allocated in a ballot and fans who are unable to attend the match are only allowed able sell their seats at the price initially paid to members of their families or friends via Uefa’s official app.

However, that has not stopped some supporters attempting to turn huge profits on their tickets, with prices being touted at as high as £10,000 on secondary websites.

The FanFair Alliance urged supporters to avoid secondary ticket sites “like the plague”, which they claim “tend to operate in open breach of UK consumer protection laws”.

Here is everything you need to know:

When does England vs Germany take place?

The round of 16 tie will be played at 5pm on Tuesday 29 June at Wembley.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the match have already been allocated, however, those who cannot attend can sell tickets to friends or family at face value via Uefa’s official ticketing portal . They are priced at €50, €125 and €185. Members of the England Supporters Club will be allocated tickets separately.

If successful, where will England play in the quarter-finals?

If England can defeat Germany on Tuesday, they will leave Wembley for the first time in the tournament and face the winner of Sweden vs Ukraine in Rome.

The semi-finals and final will then return to Wembley, with capacity permitted to increase once again to 60,000.

