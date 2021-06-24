Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Benigno Aquino: Former Philippine president died ‘peacefully in his sleep’ at 61

By Shweta Sharma
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aH36X_0adsiZqz00

The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino II, who was the only son of pro-democracy icon Corazon Aquino, has died at the age of 61 on Thursday.

The Aquino family confirmed the death in a press conference, saying the former president died peacefully in his sleep in the morning hours of 24 June.

Aquino, who is survived by four sisters, died of renal disease as a result of diabetes, confirmed his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada in a statement at the Heritage Park in Taguig, Manila .

“It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno Noynoy Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep. His death certificate pronounced his death at 6.30 am due to renal disease secondary to diabetes,” she said

The former president was better known as Noynoy , a nickname he earned from his father’s moniker Ninoy.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who also ran under the then Aquino-led ruling party when elected in 2016, said the news of his death is "heartbreaking.".

"He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular," she said in a statement. "He worked quietly and tirelessly for the good of everyone. He will be missed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VGlJ_0adsiZqz00

The 61-year-old was in power from 2010 to 2016 after a landslide victory. He took charge at a time when the country was struggling with corruption, poverty and ageing infrastructure.

Aquino was heir to a political legacy of the parents, the late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr and former president Corazon Aquino, regarded as a bulwark against authoritarianism in the Philippines.

His father Ninoy Aquino’s dramatic assassination in 1986 shook the country, prompting a pro-democracy movement. He was returning from the US, where he was in exile after escaping martial law of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, when he was assassinated under military custody at the Manila international airport.

His mother, Corazon Aquino, led the 1986 “people power” revolt that ousted Marcos. The army-backed uprising became a harbinger of popular revolts against authoritarian regimes worldwide.

She survived several coup attempts but in one of the attempts her young son was severely wounded in a shoot-out at the presidential Malacanang Palace in 1987. While he survived, a bullet remained embedded in his neck for the rest of his life as it was too dangerous to remove.

Born in 1960 as the third of five children, Aquino never married and had no children. An economics graduate, Aquino engaged in businesses before entering politics.

Additional reporting by agencies

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Imelda Marcos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquino Family#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

Philippines delays scrapping of US visiting forces agreement

Manila — The Philippines has again suspended a decision to scrap a crucial agreement governing the US troop presence in the country, its foreign minister said on Monday, amid continuing maritime pressure from China. The Pentagon welcomed the announcement from Manila -- the third suspension of the decision covering the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Aquino, Philippine Ex-Leader Who Challenged China, Is Buried

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III was buried Saturday with thousands lining the streets of Manila to remember him for standing up to China in bitter territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in the Southeast Asian nation where his parents helped topple a dictator.
Chinanorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-president Benigno Aquino buried, amid calls for decency, dignity

Manila — Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino was buried on Saturday amid calls for Filipinos to honour his legacy by remembering to choose leaders who are decent and to never again compromise the people's dignity. The 61-year-old Aquino, popularly known as Noynoy, died on Thursday due to renal disease, secondary...
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Militarydallassun.com

Myanmar military torturing detainees, says US journalist

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Myanmar's military is using torture to extract information from detainees on the whereabouts of senior opposition members and activist leaders, an American journalist recently released from a Yangon prison told CNN. The 44-year-old Nathan Maung was detained for over three months in Myanmar before being...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Duterte OK to arm anti-crime volunteers

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte declared he was open to issuing firearms to a new group of volunteers to help government forces enforce the law. Duterte said these volunteers, considered the government's "force multipliers," would play an important role in helping the Philippine National Police (PNP) "fulfill its mandate and, especially, in restoring and reinforcing public trust in our police force."
Africathebureauinvestigates.com

Ethiopian journalist faces life imprisonment

‘Draconian’ laws used to convict journalist in Ethiopia. An Ethiopian journalist and blogger faces life imprisonment after being convicted of terrorism charges at the Lideta Federal High Court in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday. Eskinder Nega was arrested in September 2011 for publishing articles online about the Arab Spring and questioning...
Military19fortyfive.com

France Could Start a Nuclear War and Kill Billions in Minutes

The French nuclear arsenal is pretty substantial, with air- and sea-based components. Here is a breakdown of French nuclear capabilities. Unlike the United States or Russia, who maintain a nuclear triad of land-based, submarine-launched, and air-launched missiles, France has a dyad of submarines that can launch nuclear ballistic missiles and a stockpile of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Duterte: No quarrel with priests

Jun. 27—PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday clarified that he had no beef with Catholic priests despite his history of hurling expletives against them. Duterte made the statement after extolling a new coalition of anti-crime volunteers, which included representatives from the religious sector, during its launch at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Worldstateofpress.com

Myanmar military targets lawyers defending political prisoners | Military News

As Myanmar’s military struggles to consolidate its control over a country in revolt, it has increasingly targeted a different type of resistance: lawyers defending political prisoners. In the past month, at least five lawyers have been arrested across Myanmar for defending politicians and activists, an escalation of the military’s assault on the judicial system.
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Zambia approaches elections amid repression, says Amnesty

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Zambia is on “the brink of a human rights crisis,” Amnesty International said Monday, alleging that President Edgar Lungu is using repressive tactics to win another term in elections set for Aug. 12. Zambia has established a good track record of holding scheduled elections since...