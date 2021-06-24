Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Arie Belldegrun’s venture capital firm raises third and largest fund

By Rowan Walrath
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four years after it first launched, Vida Ventures, the venture capital firm co-founded by biotech veteran turned real estate developer Arie Belldegrun, has closed its third fund at $825 million — its largest fund to date.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
848
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venture Capital Firm#Biotech#Vida Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

D2C Startup Auric Raises Funding From Venture Catalysts And 9Unicorns

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts has recently said to have co-led the $2 million pre-Series A funding round for Auric, an Ayurveda-based contemporary health and wellness brand. The funding was co-led by Cactus Venture Partners and 9Unicorns. The funding round also witnessed participation from other eminent investors such as Karthik Bhat via AngelList and Capital-A (Manjushree Ventures).
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Developing Lafayette

Acadiana’s First-of-its-kind Venture Capital Firm Acadian Capital Ventures Makes First Investment

Acadian Capital Ventures, the Acadiana region’s first seed-stage venture capital firm, announced it is investing in Arizona-based YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted risk and environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals with businesses on demand. Acadian Capital Ventures’ investment in YellowBird is the firm’s first investment since...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Some UK VC Firms Opening Funding Rounds To Individual Investors

Venture capital company Forward Partners is joining Draper Esprit and Augmentum in opening early-stage funding rounds and public offerings to individual investors via the PrimaryBid platform, the Financial Times reported on Friday (June 25) citing sources. London-headquartered Forward Partners is including individual investors in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO)...
Businessaithority.com

CoreTigo Raises $13Million Series B Round Led By Cardumen Capital And Verizon Ventures

CoreTigo’s Industrial Wireless Solutions Further Advance IIOT and Factory Automation Communication. CoreTigo, the industrial wireless connectivity solutions provider, announced the close of its $13 million Series B financing round, bringing total financing raised to date to $27 million. Strategic investor Verizon Ventures joined CoreTigo’s portfolio of distinguished investors, including Cardumen Capital, which led the round, and existing investors Lenovo Capital, Magma Venture Partners, Meron Capital, Qualcomm Ventures LLC and Sierra Ventures.
Agricultureagfundernews.com

AgFunder’s hiring a Partner-track venture capital Investment Associate/VP

Based in Silicon Valley, AgFunder is one of the most active foodtech and agtech VCs globally, investing in the next generation of iconic foodtech and agtech startups. We have $50 million in AUM and are currently raising our fourth fund, which will be our biggest yet. We also publish AFN and a lot of research reports. We invest in important and impactful themes like decarbonization, food as medicine, health and nutrition, alternative protein, novel foods, supply chain digitization, sustainability, indoor agriculture, automation, and more.
Businessstartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] LegalPay raises additional capital, ventures into Interim Financing

Tech-based litigation platform LegalPay has raised an undisclosed funding round led by entrepreneur-turned-investor and former head of Thomas Cook, Ashwini Kakkar. 9Unicorns, an accelerator VC fund, also participated in the round. The new round comes only a month after LegalPay secured an undisclosed seed funding round led by 9Unicorns, early-stage investment platform LetsVenture, and angel investors such as Ambarish Gupta,…
Ohio Statebizjournals

JumpStart raising $50M venture fund for Ohio tech companies

JumpStart Inc. is hoping to raise a $50 million venture capital fund to invest in Ohio tech startups, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. JumpStart Next Fund II LP would be the Cleveland-based entrepreneurial support organization's largest fund yet and would help it match...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Life sciences venture capital firm Vida Ventures raises $825 million

(Reuters) -Life sciences venture capital firm Vida Ventures said on Thursday it had raised $825 million in an oversubscribed funding round for its third fund from existing and new blue-chip institutional investors across the globe. Vida, an investment firm that has more than $1.7 billion in assets under management, said...
New York City, NYTimes Union

H/L Ventures Announces Closing of its CityRock Venture Capital Fund

Focused on High Growth, Positive Impact, and Diverse Founding Teams. H/L Ventures (https://h-l.vc/), a pioneer in the venture studio and impact investing world, today announced the closing of its Series A fund CityRock Venture Partners, LP (“CityRock”). CityRock, like all H/L Ventures investment funds, is focused on investing in companies at the nexus of growth, impact, and diversity. Closed to new investment, CityRock launches with a six-company portfolio, all of which are founded and led by underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Marketsaithority.com

Blockchain Capital Raises $300 Million For Fund

Blockchain Capital, the first venture capital firm founded to focus exclusively on blockchain technology and the crypto ecosystem, announced the close of Blockchain Capital V, LP. The fund was heavily oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with participation from strategic investors, pension funds, major university endowments and family offices from around the world. Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 110 companies, protocols and crypto assets across the ecosystem. The portfolio includes such industry leaders as Coinbase, Kraken, Anchorage and OpenSea, as well as DeFi leaders Aave, Nexus Mutual and UMA.
Marketscryptoninjas.net

Crypto services firm Amber Group raises $100M in Series B funding

Amber Group, a crypto trading and technology firm, announced today it had raised $100 million in Series B funding from China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Tiger Global Management, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Sky9 Capital, DCM Ventures, Gobi Partners, as well as existing investors Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.
Marketscryptovibes.com

CME Ventures Supports Blockfills In Latest Venture Capital Funding

Crypto startup Blockfills has announced that it recently closed a funding round, which is the first time it has taken external capital to bolster its operations. According to the announcement, some top venture capitals participated in the funding round. These include CME Ventures, Future Perfect Ventures, Visionary Private Equity Group, and Susquehanna Private Equity Investments LLLP.
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
Forbes

Top Venture Capital Firm Andreessen Horowitz Triples Down On Crypto With New $2.2 Billion Fund

Today, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms, the first to launch a dedicated crypto unit and one of the earliest investors in Coinbase, is announcing a new $2.2 billion crypto fund. The vehicle is the the third of its kind for the Menlo Park, California-based venture giant, which already manages $865 million across two earlier funds, and brings its total assets under management (AUM) dedicated to crypto above $3 billion.
Businessshortpedia.com

SaaS startup Rocketlane raises funding from Matrix Partners, Nexus Ventures

Software as a Service (SaaS) startup Rocketlane has raised $3 Mn in seed round funding from Matrix Partners India and Nexus Ventures Partners. The company offers a purpose-built unified workspace for collaborating with customers on onboarding projects The SaaS startup will deploy the funds to hire additional talent and continue establishing its leadership in product and mindshare in a new and emerging category.
BusinessTechCrunch

Iceland’s Frumtak Ventures raises its third, $57M, fund focusing on post-seed and Series A

Frumtak was a somewhat lesser-known European VC until it popped up on our radar as the backers behind the Controlant real-time supply chain monitoring startup, the technology from which was pictured beside Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, when he held up a box containing the first-ever shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to the city. Controlant has been a key player in the global distribution cold chain associated with vaccines.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

CipherTrace Closes $27.1M Series B Funding Led by Third Point Ventures

CipherTrace’s intention is to expand its operations next one year while capitalizing on the growing cryptocurrency market. According to CoinDesk, CipherTrace has just closed a Series B Funding round that was spearheaded by Dan Loeb’s firm, Third Point Ventures. Other companies involved in the funding round included Neotribe, Seraph, and Ascrew Capital. A spokesperson for Third Point Ventures emailed CoinDesk confirming the company’s participation in the funding round. Investment companies linked to Dan Loeb have so far supported three digital assets startups, among them eToro and Bitwise.
Economywopular.com

Golden Ventures Raises $100m Fourth Fund And $20m Opportunities Fund

Canadian early stage venture firm Golden Ventures has raised its fourth fund, a $100 million pool of capital that it will use to invest in between 20 to 25 companies, as well as a $20 million ‘Opportunities Fund’ that it will use to make follow-on investments in standout performers among its portfolio.