Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Buy American? Honda lands seven vehicles among top 20 'most American' list

By Dan Eaton
Posted by 
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be a shock to some but the most “most American” vehicles, at least by one study, are being made by Honda.

www.bizjournals.com
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsRedorbit.com

Tesla Model 3 Tops List of American-Made Cars

Cars.com has released the 2021 edition of its American Made Index with the Tesla Model 3 topping the list this year and the Model Y coming in third place. The American Made Index makes use of publicly available information that includes, though isn’t limited to, assembly location, part sourcing logs from the American Automobile Labeling Act, and US factory employment.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Most American-Made Vehicle In 2021 Isn't What You Think

The most American-made car in 2021 is not the Chevy Corvette, which is built in Kentucky. It ranked fifth on the Cars.com 2021 index of most American-made vehicles. It's not the Jeep Cherokee either, though it's built in Illinois. Nope, the most American-made car of 2021 is the Tesla Model 3, from Fremont, California.
CarsDayton Daily News

Ohio-built Hondas rank high on Cars.com’s ‘American-made’ index

Last year, Honda produced nearly 1 million cars and light trucks in the U.S. Cars.com has thrown its spotlight on Honda automobiles assembled in Ohio. Among the top-ranked vehicles on Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index were the 2021 Honda Accord, made in Marysville, Ohio (ranked at 17th place), and the 2021 Acura RDX (12th place) with the Acura (13th place), both assembled in East Liberty, Ohio.
Businessharrisondaily.com

Honda changing course, will build its own electric vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Although General Motors will build Honda's first two fully electric vehicles for North America, the Japanese automaker plans to change course and manufacture its own later this …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Carsautomotiveworld.com

New Honda Prologue SUV begins next chapter in brand’s EV direction in North America

Honda today announced that its first new volume battery-electric vehicle will be named “Prologue,” signaling a new electrified era that will lead to the company’s vision for 100% zero emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040. An all-new SUV coming to market in early 2024, the battery-electric Honda Prologue will be highly competitive with the functionality expected by Honda customers. More specific details about the new vehicle will be released over the coming months, and Honda will engage with prospective EV customers throughout the launch starting with a new webpage at https://automobiles.honda.com/future-cars/prologue.
CarsPosted by
The Press

LA Auto Show Returns With Most Diverse Range Of Vehicles And Brands At Any North American Auto Show In 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading auto and lifestyle in-person event, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®), today confirms a strong return to the LA Convention Center in November 2021. One million square feet of indoor and outdoor space will showcase the dynamic and evolving auto industry at its best, as startup and established brands participate to deliver the widest range of vehicles and experiences of any auto show in North America this year.
CarsTimes Union

Stockton Drivers Can Receive Money from Local Hyundai Dealership to Help Modify Their Vehicle

Stockton Hyundai Offers Mobility Program to Drivers Looking to Modify Their Hyundai Vehicle. When going home in a new Hyundai vehicle, a customer will want to make it fit their personal needs and wants as much as possible. While many shoppers choose a model with the features that they desire, some choose to take it a step further by adding on adaptive equipment. However, adaptive equipment can be expensive. As a way to help drivers modify their Hyundai vehicle, Stockton Hyundai encourages local Hyundai owners to check out its Mobility Program. This program provides $1,000 for a customer to use toward the overall cost of purchasing and installing adaptive equipment.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Honda to sell GM-built electric SUV named Prologue in 2024

Honda will sell an electric SUV built in a North American General Motors plant beginning in early 2024. Named the Prologue, the new SUV will use the Ultium battery and motor technology GM developed for use in EVs like the Detroit-built GMC Hummer electric pickup going on sale this fall.
CarsInternational Business Times

Honda To Unveil All-Electric Prologue SUV In Shift To 100% Zero-Emission Vehicles

Honda (HMC) has plans to take the wraps off an all-new electric SUV that marks the automaker’s commitment to zero-emission vehicles in North America dubbed the Prologue. Honda has said will have 100% zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040. The fully electric Prologue SUV will be available in...
Buying CarsCNET

Best crossover SUVs under $35,000 in 2021

The people want crossovers and SUVs. Automakers know it, and we know it. The body style has become a staple in driveways across America as sedans and passenger cars fall out of favor. Whether you're looking for something large, something small, or anything in between, there's a crossover SUV for that.
StocksMoney Morning

This Is the $6 "American Reopening" Stock to Buy Right Now

Even before U.S. vaccination efforts picked up a serious head of steam in late winter and early spring, investors from coast to coast spent a lot of bandwidth trying to find that perfect "reopening trade." Movie theaters, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, commodities – a flood of speculative capital flowed into...
Personal Financematzav.com

Used Car Demand And Prices Skyrocketing Across The Country

Used cars are being sold at higher prices due to an increase in demand and low production of necessary auto parts. Dean Cafiero, CarVision Inc. president and owner, is working to keep inventory stocked at his dealership. The used car market is driving higher and higher, meaning they may be...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Most Common Toyota Tundra Problems

The Toyota Tundra is a well-loved truck among drivers and Toyota fans alike. With a long legacy like the Tundra has, there are bound to be issues at some point. What are some of the issues Toyota Tundra owners have experienced? The 2021 and 2020 models will likely have fewer problems overall because the vehicles are new. But don’t count out the used Toyota Tundra vehicles just yet.
Environmentswfinstitute.org

Befesa to Buy Recycling Assets of American Zinc Recycling

American Zinc Recycling LLC (AZR), a provider of environmental services to the U.S. steel industry, announced that Luxembourg-based Befesa S.A. will acquire 100% of its recycling assets for US$ 450 million. Additionally, Befesa will invest US$ 10 million for a minority stake in American Zinc Recycling’s downstream refining operation in Rutherford County, North Carolina, American Zinc Products (AZP), forming a joint venture with the current ownership.