Buy American? Honda lands seven vehicles among top 20 'most American' list

Stockton Hyundai Offers Mobility Program to Drivers Looking to Modify Their Hyundai Vehicle. When going home in a new Hyundai vehicle, a customer will want to make it fit their personal needs and wants as much as possible. While many shoppers choose a model with the features that they desire, some choose to take it a step further by adding on adaptive equipment. However, adaptive equipment can be expensive. As a way to help drivers modify their Hyundai vehicle, Stockton Hyundai encourages local Hyundai owners to check out its Mobility Program. This program provides $1,000 for a customer to use toward the overall cost of purchasing and installing adaptive equipment.