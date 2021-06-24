Television Q&A: Fate of 'Manifest' up in the air
A: Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That's especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. But the show's repeats have done well on Netflix, and there's a chance that streamer or another service will order new episodes.