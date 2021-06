CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. In 2030, when the youngest of the baby boom generation will have reached the age of eligibility, the total number of Medicare enrollees is expected to reach 81.5 million, up 27% from 2020’s 64.3 million.(1) Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem, a Florida-based insurance technology and product distribution firm, says, “This wave of baby boomers, whose needs and expectations are significantly different from those who came before them, will place a significant strain on the resources of the U.S. healthcare system. Healthcare providers and the health insurance industry need to be making plans now to assure that they can meet the needs of this enormous cohort of new Medicare enrollees.”