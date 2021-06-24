Cancel
Music

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is back and playing better than ever. Hear for yourself.

Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

It takes more than a pandemic to stop Tommy Emmanuel. When much of the performing arts world shut down in the face of COVID-19, the Australian-born guitarist went right on working. It’s just that instead of showcasing his blend of fingerstyle guitar tradition and innovation to audiences around the globe, he doubled down on recording projects and zeroed in on a performance trio that brings him back to Kentucky this weekend.

