Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is back and playing better than ever. Hear for yourself.

My name is Laura Stevenson and I’ve been playing guitar for a little over 20 years now. When I first started, I was super into Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Townes Van Zandt kind of folky fingerpicking, which I still use a lot of today. But I started experimenting with electric guitars when I started playing regularly with a band. Then I was listening to bands like Television and just really paying attention to the subtle ways you can manipulate the strings of an electric guitar, and I just fell in love with it.