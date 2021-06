Outgoing General Secretary of the World Lutheran Federation talks about the Federation's encounter with the Pope and his hopes for the future. ROME: Fr Martin Junge has been General Secretary of the World Lutheran Federation for the last 11 years. In this time he guided the communion of 148 churches. On Friday the World Lutheran Federation met with the Pope in the Vatican. This was the last meeting with Junge as General Secretary as in November Pastor Anne Burghardt will take over the role of General Secretary. After the meeting with the Pope, Fr Junge spoke to Vatican News' Gudrun Sailer about the meeting and the hopes for the future of the Lutheran Federation.