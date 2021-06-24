Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

How Quickly Should Companies Have to Disclose Data Breaches?

By Josephine Wolff
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen ransomware hit Colonial Pipeline’s networks in May, the whole world knew about it within days. Similarly, when meatpacking company JBS suffered a ransomware attack later that month, the news was made public almost immediately. It’s hard to hide cyberattacks that shut down fuel pipelines or meatpacking plants, but neither company had any legal obligation to report the intrusions as quickly or publicly as they did. In fact, in the United States, many cybersecurity incidents don’t have to be reported at all unless they involve the breach of personal information.

slate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breaches#Data Protection#Data Theft#Colonial Pipeline#Jbs#Gdpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Data PrivacyScience 2.0

If You're Part Of A Data Breach, You Probably Don't Know It

Most people don't recall the LinkedIn data breach from nine years ago, the Adobe customer cyber attackers from eight years back, that Equifax exposed private information of millions of people just four years ago. Those are the high profile ones but most participants in a recent University of Michigan study...
Marketscybersecdn.com

What is the Cost of a Data Breach in 2021?

The global cost of data breaches in 2021 is expected to reach $6 trillion annually. This amount has doubled from $3 trillion back in 2015. According to the 2019 Cost of Data Breach Report from Ponemon Institute and IBM Security, the global average cost of a data breach has grown by 12 percent in the last five years to $3.92 million in 2020. This was driven by the multi-year financial impact of breaches, increased regulation and the difficult process of resolving cyber attacks.
Public Safetyjioforme.com

People are unaware that they are victims of data breaches

This article is freely shared under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Most participants in recent surveys were unaware that their email addresses and other personal information were compromised in an average of five data breaches each. Nine years after LinkedIn’s data breach, eight years after Adobe’s customers were victims of...
Public SafetyKFOR

Ransomware, data breach, cyberattack: What do they have to do with your personal information, and how worried should you be?

Merrill Warkentin is the James J. Rouse Endowed Professor of Information Systems, Mississippi State University. (The Conversation) – The headlines are filled with news about ransomware attacks tying up organizations large and small, data breaches at major brand-name companies and cyberattacks by shadowy hackers associated with Russia, China and North Korea. Are these threats to your personal information?
Public SafetySpringfield News Sun

More than a billion people affected in top U.S. data breaches in 2021

This year has been a big one for data breaches and cyberattacks on companies and organizations. Since January 2021 the 10 largest data breaches in the U.S. affected 1.1 billion individuals, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. Facebook and LinkedIn breaches top the list. The center is nonprofit and...
Public SafetyZDNet

Hackers are trying to attack big companies. Small suppliers are the weakest link

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities in small and medium-sized businesses in the defence industry are leaving the companies – and larger organisations further up the supply chain – vulnerable to cyberattacks. Researchers at cybersecurity company BlueVoyant examined hundreds of SMB defence company subcontractor firms and found that over half had severe vulnerabilities within...
Politicsbeaconjournal.com

Ohio Medicaid provider data may have been breached in cybersecurity incident

The Ohio Department of Medicaid said Monday that personal data of the state's Medicaid providers may have been breached by a cybersecurity hacker. Maximus, the department's contracted provider for data management, experienced a cybersecurity incident a month ago, the company said. An "unknown party" had unauthorized access to an application's data between May 17 and May 19.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Here's why paying ransomware hackers might actually not be that bad

Even as the FBI is actively discouraging ransomware victims to not pay cyber tormentors, the US government may indirectly be incentivizing the payments by treating them as tax deductible. Several tax lawyers and accountants told the Associated Press that while the US’ Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t have separate guidance...
Miami, FLPosted by
Financial World

Miami cruise operator Carnival discloses personal data breach, cyberattack

Miami-based British-American cruise operator, Carnival Corp., the world’s largest travel and leisure company having had a fleet of more than 100 vessels across 10 cruise line brands, disclosed later this week that the cruise operator had become aware of an unauthorized access into its computer systems in March, while Carnival Corp had immediately alerted the regulators and hired a cybersecurity firm to find out the perpetrator of the cyberattack.
Data Privacysecurityboulevard.com

Breach Clarity Weekly Data Breach Report: Week of June 14

Each week Breach Clarity, recently acquired by Sontiq, compiles a list of what it considers to be notable data breaches—those that are worth highlighting because of the increased intensity of the risk to personal information. The Breach Clarity score identifies the level of risk on a scale of 1 to 10—the higher the score, the more severe the breach and level of risk.
Small Businessmainstreetnews.com

How to handle a data breach

1. Understand the kind of data you store and how that puts your company at risk. Take a good look at all information your business collects be it credit card data, e-mail addresses, zip codes and even buying preferences. Understand the ramifications of information you gather. 2. Develop an incident-response...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Company at center of Pa. contact tracing data breach still working to secure personal information

PITTSBURGH — The company at the center of a contact tracing data breach is still working to secure personal information, according to Target 11′s Rick Earle. Earle broke the story less than two months ago and since then has learned a letter was sent to current and former employees of Insight Global. That letter advises employees who have any paper or electronic files to return them as quickly as possible and to make sure internet links are not accessible by third parties.
Energy Industrybleepingcomputer.com

Largest US propane distributor discloses '8-second' data breach

America's largest propane provider, AmeriGas, has disclosed a data breach that lasted ephemerally but impacted 123 employees and one resident. AmeriGas servers over 2 million customers in all 50 U.S. states and has over 2,500 distribution locations. This month's data breach was reported by the propane giant to the Office...