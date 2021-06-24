How Quickly Should Companies Have to Disclose Data Breaches?

When ransomware hit Colonial Pipeline’s networks in May, the whole world knew about it within days. Similarly, when meatpacking company JBS suffered a ransomware attack later that month, the news was made public almost immediately. It’s hard to hide cyberattacks that shut down fuel pipelines or meatpacking plants, but neither company had any legal obligation to report the intrusions as quickly or publicly as they did. In fact, in the United States, many cybersecurity incidents don’t have to be reported at all unless they involve the breach of personal information.