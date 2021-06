I had an opportunity to talk with John Peters last week and, as usual, learned a lot from him, his wife Nola and niece Cloie Frencken who was visiting. John is 93, and Nola is 90 and the couple has been married 69 years. They have four children Danny, Duane, Debbie Lawson and Jan Zingenfus. They have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He has a brother Don Peters and a sister Ruth Ainsworth still living.