Effective June 24, 2021, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will place five Chinese companies on the Entity List for human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Specifically, BIS has listed (i) Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology, Co. Ltd; (ii) Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, Co. Ltd; (iii) Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd.; (iv) Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan) Co., Ltd.; and (v) Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps “for engaging in activities contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States through participating in the practice of, accepting, or utilizing forced labor.”