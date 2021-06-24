Cancel
Life sciences venture firm Vida Ventures raises $825 mln for third fund

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Life sciences venture capital firm Vida Ventures said on Thursday it had raised $825 million in an oversubscribed funding round for its third fund from existing and new blue-chip institutional investors across the globe.

Vida, an investment firm founded in 2017 that has over $1.7 billion in assets under management, said its Vida III fund will focus on identifying and investing in transformative biomedical innovations.

Investors who participated in the round include top-tier endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, pensions, financial institutions, family offices and notable individuals, among others. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

