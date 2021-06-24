Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

As The Pandemic Recedes, Millions Of Workers Are Saying 'I Quit'

By Andrea Hsu
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Caballero made a startling discovery last year. At 27, his hair was thinning. The software developer realized that life was passing by too quickly as he was hunkered down at home in Hyattsville, Md. There was so much to do, so many places to see. Caballero envisioned a life...

www.wksu.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Labor Department#Harvard Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyKOCO

Many U.S. workers have contemplated quitting their jobs, study says

If you've considered quitting your job in the last year, you're not alone. A number of workers in the U.S. have contemplated the decision. It's being called, "The Great Resignation." A new Microsoft study reveals over 40% of workers worldwide are considering quitting their jobs. Economists call it, "The Great...
RetailTelegraph

Workers may just quit if forced to return to the office

After the Easter break, when retail and public buildings reopened, my team and I decided to return to the office. We opted to work a core Monday to Wednesday in the office, used just half our space to ensure social distancing, installed screens and organised lateral flow tests. Other organisations are now in the throes of returning to the office or contemplating doing so. So what have I learned from my experience and the considerable data we have gathered at WorkL on how the near future may look?
Economyknpr

Why Millions Of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

Despite the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, millions of Americans are leaving their jobs. In April alone, some 4 million people quit, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan about what’s pushing so many people to...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Varney says coronavirus pandemic gave way to 'opportunity quitting'

In his latest "My Take," FOX Business host Stuart Varney explains why more workers are changing their jobs since 2000. He argues workers now have leverage as the pandemic created opportunities for people to seek personal and financial gain outside of old jobs they may no longer enjoy. STUART VARNEY:...
RetailPosted by
The Oregonian

Workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers

In late May, Sarah Lynch pulled the rip cord. The 31-year-old brand designer had been working at Coursera, the online education company, for five years. During the pandemic, a booming business in virtual learning meant Lynch was busier than ever — and sinking into burnout. “I love my company, and...
HealthCNBC

'I'd rather bet on myself': Workers are quitting their jobs to put themselves first

Quitting is having a moment. As the U.S. job market recovers from the pandemic, some workers are feeling more empowered to prioritize their own well-being above their employer. Workplace leaders began predicting a mass exodus in early 2021, with one survey finding that one in four workers plans to quit their job after the pandemic. And in what some are calling "the great resignation," 4 million people quit their jobs in April, sparked by confidence they can find higher pay, more accommodating hours and better working conditions elsewhere.
Public Healthbeaconjournal.com

Malley's Chocolates worker quits after he says company mandated COVID-19 vaccine

An Ohio chocolate maker is requiring employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or lose their jobs unless they have a medical or religious exemption. Malley’s Chocolates is mandating that all of its employees be vaccinated or at least get one shot by the end of June, according to documents reviewed by the Akron Beacon Journal. The company has 19 stores in Northeast Ohio and a 60,000-square-foot factory, according to its website.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Lessons from the Pandemic for Workers’ Compensation

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us tough lessons. We have learned the strengths and limitations of globalization, our public health systems, and our ability to respond during a crisis. In the U.S. workers’ compensation system, the pandemic has reinforced the necessity of workplace safety, the flexibility required of employers, employees,...
Nebraska StateKPVI Newschannel 6

As pandemic eases, Nebraska hotels struggle to find enough workers

(The Center Square) – Nebraska tourism is booming again as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down, but finding enough workers to meet the demand is challenging, industry leaders say. Richard Simmons, general manager of the Hampton Inn in North Platte, said he has been hiring more teenagers than ever to help...
Public Healthoklahoman.com

Cohen: People are quitting their jobs in droves — what comes next?

If you’re looking for signs the pandemic is over, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Oklahoma and throughout the country. Case counts have plummeted. Masks are growing as rare as Thunder victories. Travel is booming. Restaurants are full. Oh, and people are quitting their jobs. In droves. Nearly...
Public HealthWashington Post

Navigating the shifting protocols of a not-quite-post-pandemic world

By the time I walked into the lobby of the Roosevelt Inn & Suites, at the far western end of North Dakota, I knew I had entered deep into unfamiliar territory. The first sign had come the day before when, road-weary after hours of driving from the East Coast, I had stopped in a Mexican restaurant in the Wisconsin Dells and found I was the only person wearing a mask. Then that very morning, when I strolled into a grocery store in Jamestown, N.D., birthplace of Louis L’Amour and home to the Buffalo Hall of Fame, I could have been mistaken for a crook or someone in costume: Not another mask was in sight. As I stood in the Roosevelt lobby that evening, my black mask covering my face from Adam’s apple to eye sockets, two guests walked in carrying beer and burgers but no masks. The clerk behind the counter flashed a wide smile of welcome.
Economyindialife.us

US workers quitting jobs at highest rate in decades

Washington, June 14 : More Americans are quitting their jobs than at any other time in at least two decades, which added challenges to companies trying to keep up with the economic recovery, a media report said. "The wave of resignations marks a sharp turn from the darkest days of...