Things are not looking good when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs getting pending UFA forward Zach Hyman signed to a contract extension. Up until now, reports have suggested he wants to stay in Toronto but that he might see what the market would offer, then determine how much he might be willing to leave on the table to stick around. Now, it sounds a lot more like the Leafs are not only not making progress, but the odds are Hyman doesn’t return.