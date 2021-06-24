Buckle up for the bumpy road of price discovery

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat rebounds after two sessions of losses on concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop in the northern Plains. Advancing winter crop harvest limiting gains in soft and hard red winter wheat contracts. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange spot spring wheat futures climbed to $8.50-3/4 per bushel overnight, the highest for a front-month contract in more than eight years. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. * Romanian wheat was offered at the lowest prices in a snap tender by Egypt's GASC. Results of the tender are expected later on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 11 cents at $6.51-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last 12 cents higher at $6.21 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 24 cents to $8.32 per bushel. CORN - Steady to up 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures rebound on short covering and bargain buying after steep losses last week. Worries about reduced crop prospects in dry areas of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains also supportive, although weekend rains tempered concerns about crops elsewhere. * New-crop December corn held chart support at its 100-day moving average in overnight trading. The contract hit a one-month low last week. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in corn plantings in 2021. * CBOT July corn was last up 4-3/4 cents at $6.41-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.19-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on short covering and bargain buying after four straight sessions of declines. Continued concerns about dryness in parts of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains underpinned futures, although good weekend rains in other areas of the farm belt limited advances. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in soybean plantings in 2021. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 9-1/2 cents higher at $13.39-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded up 12 cents at $12.81-3/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by David Evans)