Buckle up for the bumpy road of price discovery

ocj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean futures had a historic price decline on Thursday but rallied back half of that decrease on Friday. Corn futures also fell the limit on Thursday but rallied back on Friday nearly all that was lost the day before. Every day there is some type of rationale used to justify...

ocj.com
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 24 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 45 1/2 cents, September KC wheat is up 20 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 14 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 27 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 200.05 points and August crude oil is down $1.17 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is unchanged and August gold is up $2.50 per ounce. Soybeans, corn and wheat are all surging at midday on talk of flooding issues in northern Missouri and central Illinois, a hot and dry forecast for northern and northwestern Plains, and talk of a frost/freeze warning for Brazil's safrinha crop -- all combining to rally markets. Funds are back buying, and rumors of new China soy purchases from the PNW are circulating.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

2017 Break-even Prices for Corn and Soybeans

2017 Break-even Prices for Corn and Soybeans to have the Same Profitability: Revisited. Corn and soybean returns are revisited because of recent changes in soybean prices and the release of USDA reports at the end of March. Overall, soybeans are still projected to be more profitable than corn for 2017 even in the heart of the corn-belt. Given a $3.60 corn price, soybean prices would have to fall below $8.40 per bushel before soybeans and corn have the same profitability. Recent corn and soybean price changes do not cause corn to be more profitable than soybeans. However, price changes do lower expectations for 2017 incomes.
Agriculturelsonews.com

Corn prices up

This story originally appeared in the June 11 issue of LSON. Texas deer hunters may want to prepare for a larger hit to their wallets this season — corn prices are up, and likely to continue to rise. “Now it’s at $8.25 for a 50-pound bag,” said Lance Cote, wildlife...
BusinessArkansas Online

Inflation jump shaking up pricing

NEW YORK -- Small businesses that endured shutdowns and lower revenue during the coronavirus outbreak now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers. Mickey Luongo's company, Total Home Supply, is paying as...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Futures Double-Digits Higher

Corn futures are 19 to 22 cents higher at midday; soybean futures are 28 to 38 cents higher; wheat futures are 15 to 26 cents higher. Corn futures are 19 to 22 cents higher on the front month at midday and 17 to 20 cents higher on the back. Firmer spread action is noted ahead of delivery, along with new-crop buying with a more-mixed short-term forecast pullback after weekend rains for many and oversold conditions heading toward Wednesday’s acreage and stocks reports.
Trafficspglobal.com

Sizzling forecasts, persistent heat rekindle NYMEX Henry Hub gas futures rally

NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas futures on June 28 continued building on the previous week's rally as the prompt-month contract led the latest advance, rising to its highest since December 2018. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In morning trading, the expiring July contact...
Chicago, ILmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures fall in correction

CHICAGO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed lower amid positioning in the past week, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. China has been securing U.S. soybeans and is said to have interest in U.S. corn under current levels. Whether China uses this break to add...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Road buckles in Colorado, likely due to excessive heat

The Castle Rock Police issued a traffic advisory after a road buckled on Monday as a heat wave continues to roll through the state. Images of Plum Creek Parkway show a large break in the middle of the westbound lane, reportedly between I-25 and the Miller Activity Complex. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peel: Grinding Through Fed Cattle Supplies

The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report showed a June 1 feedlot inventory of 11.699 million head, almost unchanged year over year from 11.671 million head in 2020; and fractionally lower than the June 1, 2019 level of 11.728 million head. May marketings were 1.87 million head, up 23.4 percent year over year and down 9.7 percent from the May 2019 level. Feedlot placements in May were 1.911 million head, down 6.9 percent year over year and down 7.4 percent from 2019 levels. The placement number was slightly smaller than expected but within the range of pre-report estimates, while the marketings and on-feed totals were very close to expectations.
TrafficDaily Gate City

Gas prices up ahead of holiday

Iowa gas prices have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Gas prices in Iowa are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficSFGate

It's so hot in the Pacific Northwest that roads are buckling

It's so hot in the Pacific Northwest that roads are buckling. Asphalt and concrete roadways are expanding and cracking and even Interstate 5 has been impacted amid a heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring to dangerous levels. "There have been several instances of road impacts across Western Washington today,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher; improved U.S. weather limits gains

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Monday as bargain buying after last week's steep losses supported prices, although gains were limited by forecasts of wet weather in key U.S. growing areas. Wheat added more than 1%. "There are lot of cross currents at the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans, wheat jump on forecast for hot Midwest

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybeans and wheat rallied on Monday, with traders focused on forecasts for heat in the western U.S. Midwest that will quickly dry out soils in major production areas. Weekend rains would do little to protect crops in areas that faced...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally as China buys pork

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose 3% on Monday, supported by rising demand as China moved to buy pork for its reserves to shore up the domestic market, traders said. China's state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork...
Brookings, SDsdstate.edu

USDA project to produce wildflower seeds, improve soil health

Harvesting seeds from small plots of perennial wildflowers may not only provide producers with a new income source, but also improve soil health and thereby increase the sustainability of agricultural production. That is the impetus behind a five-year, nearly $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12 cents, corn steady-up 4, soybeans up 7-12

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat rebounds after two sessions of losses on concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop in the northern Plains. Advancing winter crop harvest limiting gains in soft and hard red winter wheat contracts. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange spot spring wheat futures climbed to $8.50-3/4 per bushel overnight, the highest for a front-month contract in more than eight years. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. * Romanian wheat was offered at the lowest prices in a snap tender by Egypt's GASC. Results of the tender are expected later on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 11 cents at $6.51-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last 12 cents higher at $6.21 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 24 cents to $8.32 per bushel. CORN - Steady to up 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures rebound on short covering and bargain buying after steep losses last week. Worries about reduced crop prospects in dry areas of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains also supportive, although weekend rains tempered concerns about crops elsewhere. * New-crop December corn held chart support at its 100-day moving average in overnight trading. The contract hit a one-month low last week. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in corn plantings in 2021. * CBOT July corn was last up 4-3/4 cents at $6.41-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.19-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on short covering and bargain buying after four straight sessions of declines. Continued concerns about dryness in parts of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains underpinned futures, although good weekend rains in other areas of the farm belt limited advances. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in soybean plantings in 2021. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 9-1/2 cents higher at $13.39-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded up 12 cents at $12.81-3/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by David Evans)
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 10.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; July corn gained 10 cents at $6.52 a bushel; July oats was up 9.25 cents at $3.86 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.50 cents at $13.4975 a bushel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Should See Initial Support

Packers will likely need to increase bids this week in order to increase their ownership of cattle. However, it they do not, futures may fall back again. Hogs have finished another brutal week, but the bounce on Friday may not yet indicate the market has found a bottom. However, being oversold increases the caution of traders holding short positions.