Tesla Launches Solar-Powered Charging Stations In Tibet, Its First In China

The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft will dock with the Tianhe main section of the space station, which was placed in orbit on April 29. Their mission marks the third of a series of 11 planned launches through 2022, all aimed at getting China's first space station up and running. The astronauts, already wearing their spacesuits, were seen off by space officials, other uniformed military personnel and a crowd of children waving flowers and flags and singing patriotic songs.