Tesla Launches Solar-Powered Charging Stations In Tibet, Its First In China
Tesla has officially opened its first solar-powered charging station in China. The company made the announcement in a post on Weibo Thursday. The charging station, which has its own on-site power storage unit, was installed in the Tibet Autonomous Region's capital city of Lhasa. Tesla chose the location for its over 3,000 hours of annual sunshine. Tesla said the mountainous area was the ideal location for its new solar-powered Supercharger facility.www.btimesonline.com