10 PEDs Banned by CrossFit and How They Affect the Human Body

A study recently published in the journal Sports Medicine found that resistance training is beneficial in improving glycemic control, body fat percentage, as well blood lipids in those at risk for diabetes. While previous research has indicated that resistance training is an effective intervention for glycemic control and cardiometabolic health for people with type 2 diabetes, this study focused on determining the effects of resistance training on cardiometabolic risk factors in those at risk for type 2 diabetes and researching effective resistance program characteristics that are associated with preventing it.