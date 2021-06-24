Cancel
Environment

First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms, typical heat & humidity

By Rachel Coulter
WLBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief break from our typical summertime heat & humidity, our feels like temperatures are back into the upper 90s and 100s as we carry into the afternoon hours! Some spots could even see feels like temperatures exceed 105° later today... Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors. A few showers and storms are anticipated this afternoon and early evening, which will cool a few of us off!

