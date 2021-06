Wimbledon 2021 is less than a week away and two-time champion Andy Murray is preparing to compete in the singles tournament for the first time in four years.Aside from months of intense training in preparation for the event, the tennis pro has also been making sure his outfits are up to scratch by turning his hand to fashion design.In 2019, Murray launched his debut apparel line named AMC in collaboration with luxury sportswear brand Castore and now, as he makes his return to the court, the Olympic gold medallist is making the exact kit he’ll be sporting available to all...