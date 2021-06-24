Special Weather Statement issued for Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Taylor A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN TAYLOR COUNTY At 504 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Cornell, or 12 miles south of Ladysmith, moving southeast at 50 mph. Half inch hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gilman, Lublin, Polley, Perkinstown, The Miller Dam Flowage, Hannibal, Kathryn Lake and Donald.alerts.weather.gov