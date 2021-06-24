Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Do You Have These Critters in Your Backyard Here in Ocean County, New Jersey?

By Shawn Michaels
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is back and we are enjoying our outdoor living spaces. Most of us are spending time in our backyards and with the nice weather we get a chance to enjoy the local wildlife....well most of the time lol. There is of course Mr Raccoon who recently stopped by for...

mybeachradio.com
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Pets & Animals
County
Ocean County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critters#Dog#Weather#Blue Jays#Backyard Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

All Smiles! Relive Family Fun Fest At Casino Pier In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

In case you didn't know, Townsquare Media Jersey Shore operates 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, Beach Radio 104.1 FM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Shore Sports Network. Recently, all five brands came together and hosted our first ever Family Fun Fest at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. A huge thank you to everyone who came out! The turnout was impressive and we greatly appreciate the support. Expect Townsquare Media Jersey Shore to continue to have more family-friendly events in 2021. We had a blast and we hope you did too!
Brigantine, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Stranded Dolphin Story Has Happy, But Hilarious Ending in Brigantine NJ

No one wants to see a dolphin strand itself on a beach. Dolphins will strand themselves on the beach because of an accident, illness or injury - or for other unknown factors. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has, for years, voluntarily helped dolphins, seals, and other marine animals that have been stranded, and sometimes, they are able to help and rehabilitate the mammals.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Iconic And Memorable Manasquan Inlet Favorite On Market For Big Bucks

It's not just the picturesque views of the Manasquan River and Manasquan Inlet or the food or fare that make this establishment so special. It's the memories. Countless families have swung through after a day at Manasquan Beach or Seawatch Beach and ended the night nearby watching fireworks. Countless employees have spent their summers serving food, drink, and deserts while putting smiles on the faces of their customers. Countless memories have been made by, dare I say, millions of locals and tourists over the last 80 years. Now, this great business is up for sale and the price tag is equally memorable.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Unique! There’s A Brand New Hand Rolled Ice Cream Shop In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

My Friday was awesome... I need a drink! I kicked off the morning on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Lou & Shannon. It's always a treat getting to work with the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We literally sit on the boardwalk, talk on the radio, and laugh with listeners who stop by. You can't beat it! After wrapping things up on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I made my way to another legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk, the Seaside Heights boardwalk. I had the great pleasure of broadcasting LIVE with Bud Light at Beachcomer Bar & Grill. We were giving away tickets to Bud Light Beach in Atlantic City, which is the biggest Jersey Shore summer party! The setup at Beachcomer was sweet and I'm truly thankful I get to do what I love at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots.
Boonton, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues

Shelters and rescues could hardly keep up with demand during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and even as recent as earlier this year. But as quickly as residents raced to adopt or foster a furry friend during lockdown and work-at-home mode, animal facilities are seeing a slowdown in the amount of interest as the Garden State continues its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, even though plenty of animals still need a place to call home.
EnvironmentPosted by
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning. 14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph) 12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
DrinksPosted by
Beach Radio

Yum or Yuck! Get Your Taste Buds Ready for New Jersey Oyster Beer

Oyster beer is being brewed right here in New Jersey, of course, perfect fit, right?. Surprisingly, oysters and beer have been paired before, according to njmonthly.com. History says the two are linked because oysters were once plentiful and cheap and oysters were a popular snack for bar-goers. Listen to Shawn...
PoliticsPosted by
Beach Radio

Everyday items now obsolete in New Jersey

Recently, my sister texted me a photo, saying: "Maybe you could do a blog about phones...(this one) obviously does not work." Before the cell phone, the pay phone was the only way to "reach out, reach out and touch someone" when you were "on the road." Pay phones used to...
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

How To Survive A Shark Attack At The Jersey Shore

We've had A LOT of shark talk over the last week or so at the Jersey Shore and for good reason. If you haven't heard, a Great White Shark was caught just one mile from Seaside Heights and another 800 pound Great White was recently tracked by Ocearch near our shorelines. Experts have been saying that thousands of sharks are swimming though the Jersey Shore coast in an effort to get to warmer waters. While shark attacks are super-rare, it can happen. So, I dug in to find out exactly what to do if you need to survive one.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Delicious Gooey Tray Of Homemade Lasagna Cures Covid19 Hunger

Growing up in an Italian family, food is always a great motivator. It is also used as a way to gain results. A tray of homemade lasagna can always to the trick. Remember the old phrase “the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”? I think an Italian grandmother may have coined that phrase. The statement is basically meant to mean that if a woman wants a man to fall head over heels for her, she needs to cook him a great meal.