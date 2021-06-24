Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

REUTERS EVENTS-Power CEOs defend role for natgas in shift to climate-friendly grid

By Valerie Volcovici
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON/MADRID/BOSTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Power company executives argued during a global energy conference this week that natural gas will have a long-lasting role in the transition to a climate-friendly global economy, even as environmental groups, progressive politicians, and intergovernmental organizations contend fossil fuels of all types must be phased out fast to stop global warming.

The heads of U.S. utilities Duke Energy Corp and Edison International, Spanish multinational Iberdrola SA , power equipment and technology provider GE Gas Power , and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC, told the “Reuters Event: Global Energy Transition” conference this week that natural gas will be needed for decades to come.

They said its near-term role would be to continue to replace its dirtier rival coal, and that its longer-term role would be as a complement to renewables, switching on during periods when emissions-free sources, like solar and wind energy, are unavailable.

“As we look into the future, we see it transitioning away from being a baseload, all-the-time, resource to more of a peaking and balancing resource,” said Lynn Good, chief executive of Duke Energy, the largest electric utility in the United States, who estimated natural gas would be part of the energy mix well into the 2040s.

Ignacio Galan, CEO of Iberdrola, agreed: “Natural gas is going to be needed still for a long period of time but not as baseload.”

He predicted that regulators would need to figure out new ways to pay gas-fired power plants to remain on standby, so they are “readily available whenever it is needed.”

Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Gas Power, said he expects gas to be long-term complement to solar and wind power, and that its emissions would eventually be dealt with through carbon capture and sequestration technology, which stores greenhouse gases underground.

“Gas is a force multiplier for growing renewables. It allows us to take advantage of the awesome power of the wind and sun … for the inevitable periods when renewables alone are not able to meet demand,” Strazik said.

Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International which operates in California, said his company believed 6% of wholesale power would still come from natural gas in 2045.

“Gas continues to be a bridge fuel, I don’t think you can pull the plug on it overnight,” he said.

CLEAN BREAK VS ENERGY SECURITY

The comments clash with some climate advocates who want a clean break from fossil fuels. While gas has long been seen as a relatively clean-burning source of energy, research has been mounting that its use leads to unintended emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, leading environmental groups and some local governments to push for anti-gas regulation.

The International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental group, meanwhile, issued a report last month that said reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 would require an end to all fossil fuel investments, including for gas, and that the world’s electricity should be made up of a combination of renewables and nuclear power by that point.

U.S. President Joe Biden wants utilities to achieve net zero emissions in power plants by 2035. And in Europe, the European Commission has proposed rules to restrict funding for natural gas projects because of the risk they pose to the bloc’s climate goals to decarbonize by 2050.

Robin Watson, CEO of consulting and engineering company John Wood Group, told the Reuters conference that he believed funding of existing gas assets should be optimized even as more money is funneled to building more sustainable future sources.

“To maintain energy security, which still underpins our quality of life, we need to accept and shape a role for hydrocarbons that is still compatible with our net-zero ambitions. This is a pragmatic and important compromise, not a cop-out,” Watson said.

Scotland-based Wood’s business lines include work in both renewable energy and the oil and gas and chemical sectors.

For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here here (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Isla Binnie, Ross Kerber and Rich Valdmanis Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Renewable Natural Gas#Electric Power#Sustainable Energy#Reuters Events Power#Madrid Boston#Duke Energy Corp#Edison International#Spanish#Iberdrola#Ge Gas Power#John Wood Group Plc#The European Commission#Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

Jun. 28—RIYADH — Blue hydrogen production is unlikely to start at scale until the decade and will likely follow the operating model of the LNG sector, according to a top Aramco executive. Saudi Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter made the prediction in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Can Grid Operators Handle Heatwaves And Climate Change?

Get used to triple-digit temperatures. But the heat and drought combined in the western United States also mean that hydro plants now produce much less electricity than before. Just how are grid operators dealing with the current dynamics and the increased pressure to add renewables?. California is required to decarbonize...
Energy IndustryHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Industry trends delay coal's expected demise

The long-awaited (by some people) death of the coal industry has been postponed for a year or two. By piecing together several research papers and news stories last week, it appears the demand for thermal coal — the kind used to burn in power plants to produce electricity — could be on a slight upswing. It’s not a signal the industry is recovering for the long term, but it can be interpreted as at least temporary good news for coal-producing regions.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Grid and water (in)security: Climate change, hackers and uncertainty

Temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 115 degrees and sometimes higher are not necessarily new phenomena for Texas and California — but happening in the early days of June raises profound questions for energy grid operators, electricity generation and the future of U.S. energy security. Electricity demand is high and getting higher; we are an increasingly electrified society. The compounding problems of higher and more volatile temperatures for longer, coupled with an ongoing megadrought across the West as well as challenges within the system mean grid and water security are increasingly hard to guarantee. A recently leaked UN intergovernmental climate report reports “the worst is yet to come.” But what does that mean for our critical water and energy infrastructure today when the impacts are already being felt, in often disruptive ways?
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

China’s Role In The Race For Climate Leadership

To have any hope of meeting the Paris climate goals we need a competitive race between the world’s superpowers for low-carbon supremacy. While the Biden administration has necessarily started playing catch-up with the USA’s climate ambitions, what China achieves with its transition to a zero-carbon economy is particularly important. China...
POTUSWashington Post

Bitcoin miners exit China, beat a path to the U.S. as crypto climate shifts

Jiang Zhuoer became a multimillionaire a few years ago by operating some of the most lucrative mines in China. His commodity? Bitcoin. Jiang had about 300,000 computers humming around-the-clock in 20 specially ventilated warehouses across remote northern China, guzzling enough electricity to power a small city. The sophisticated machines cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The digital currency they minted was worth even more.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

NTPC declares its 'Energy Compact Goals'

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, India's largest power generating company under the Ministry of Power, has become the first energy company in the energy domain in India to declare its Energy Compact Goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

AE Solar opens Serbia office with exclusivity rights of distributorship in Balkan Region with Dimension Energy

The Western Balkan countries must comply with specific EU regulations since they are aspiring to join the European Union. These regulations are trying to fix the energy sector as well. Guided by the Energy Community Treaty, WB countries are on the road to rebuild their energy systems by applying the Energy Efficiency Directives as well as the Renewable Energy Directive.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, scientists discuss hydrogen capture and transport

Gazprom has in the past said it is eager to develop hydrogen using methane pyrolysis. Russia's Gazprom held talks with scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences in St Petersburg to discuss hydrogen energy technologies, the company reported on June 28. The two sides discussed their completed and planned joint...