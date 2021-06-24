Cancel
Berks County, PA

Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days Returns July 5-10

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Governor Mifflin League (GGML) was founded in 1976 as non-profit organization devoted to giving back to the community. In every year since, the GGML has presented a unique community fair featuring food, games, rides, and some of the best regional entertainment, including a spectacular “One-of-a-Kind” Fireworks finale which will culminate this year on Saturday, July 10th. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the fair back into the community in the form of contributions to local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, and scholarships, just to name a few. In our history, the GGML has given $500,000 back to the Governor Mifflin community.

