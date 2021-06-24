Cancel
Presidential Election

Will Biden Deliver for Rural America? The Promise of the American Rescue Plan

By Anthony F. Pipa
The Daily Yonder
This story was originally published by the Brookings Institute. Despite having carried the vote in only 10% of rural counties and 15% of rural counties that are in economic distress, President Biden has publicly made it a priority to rebuild rural America. For political observers, this may reflect political savvy—cutting losses in just a few rural counties will be key to statewide races, whether to win the electoral college, Senate seats, or state government offices—or tangible evidence that the president is serious about unifying the country. For policy wonks, it is a recognition that the fortunes of rural Americans are inextricably intertwined with key administration priorities, such as addressing climate change and the legacy of racism. Over 50% of rural Black residents and 45% of rural Native Americans live in economically distressed counties, persistent poverty counties are over 85% rural, and rural places will play a central role in transitioning to a clean energy economy.

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

