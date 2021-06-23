Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Harris to Visit US-Mexico Border Area Regarding Migration

By Associated Press, Brandon Comeaux
Posted by 
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first visit to the U.S. Mexico border since taking office. The visit to El Paso is planned for Friday and it comes after she's received criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite taking on a leading role in the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is joining Harris for the trip.

1079ishot.com
Community Policy
HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Crossings#The Visit#Ap#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What they say versus what we hear on the border situation

Vice President Kamala Harris is back from a much trumpeted visit “to the border,” where she did not repeat her message from a few weeks ago in Guatemala, when she told citizens of Central and South American countries, “Do not come. Do not come. You will be turned back.” She tried to substitute a message of “fair, functional and humane.” It didn’t work. Reporters noted that Harris didn’t repeat “do not come,” thereby repeating it for her. A typical headline was, “Despite ‘don’t come,’ migrants still making trek.”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Venezuelan migrants crossing U.S. border in record numbers

Venezuelan migrants are crossing the southern border along the Rio Grande into Texas in record numbers as they look to escape the political, social and economic crisis in their home country, AP reports. By the numbers: A total of 7,484 Venezuelans were approached by U.S. Border Patrol agents in May...
Texas StateNewsweek

Trump Turns Attention on China for Fentanyl Coming Into U.S. During Visit to Texas Border

Former President Donald Trump made a point of highlighting China's role in fentanyl reaching American teenagers during a recent visit to Texas to discuss border security. Border security helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016 and remained a staple of his presidential platform over the next four years. President Joe Biden kicked off his presidency by reversing course on many of Trump's immigration policies, a move that Trump criticized Wednesday, saying that it was contributing to the influx of migrants and drugs crossing America's border.
POTUSNew York Post

Heroic US Border Patrol agent rescues migrant child from drowning: video

A heroic Border Patrol agent rescued a child migrant from drowning near the Texas border after the boy entered the US illegally. ​. Agents near Penitas, Texas, on Saturday followed footprints leading ​away from a river deeper into the US and encountered the boy trying to keep his head above water in a pond that he was trying to cross, according to Customs and Border Protection.
POTUSWashington Times

Kamala Harris steers America wrong on immigration

Getting there can be challenging, especially when anywhere is less dreadful than “there.” Fear of what she would find made Vice President Kamala Harris three months late for an official visit to the southern U.S. border. When she finally agreed to go, aversion to rolling up her sleeves sent her to the wrong place. All told, she is on course for a wayward solution to the nation’s immigration crisis.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Trump, at US-Mexico border, slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border

Former President Trump returned to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, taking direct aim at President Biden for the surge this year in migrants crossing the barrier. "There has never been a border so secure as the southern border that we had, and now it’s opened up," the former president emphasized as he sat down for a briefing from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Lone Star State law enforcement and border officials.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, on trip with GOP, slams 'sick' state of US-Mexico border

Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Noem to send 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is deploying National Guard troops to Texas to help “secure” the U.S.-Mexico border, she announced Tuesday. The move comes as record numbers of people, mostly from Central America, seek asylum at the U.S. southern border. Republicans have seized on the border crossings in recent months, blaming President Biden and his administration for failing to adequately secure the border.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children

U.S. officials will close four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children crossing the Mexican border alone but cautioned Tuesday that minors were still arriving. The Department of Health and Human Services will shut two facilities in Texas and two at convention centers in California by...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Mexico suggests tweaked border restrictions with U.S. as vaccinations advance

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the Mexican government had suggested to U.S. counterparts that travel restrictions on their shared border should change as vaccination programs advance. Restrictions on non-essential travel over the U.S.-Mexico border were first imposed in March 2020 in...