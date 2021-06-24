Award Winning Author Kicks Off Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program

The Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks in partnership with Exeter Community Library and Bring the Change announce the first program in the brand new summer reading program focused on anti-hate. The Anti-hate Summer Reading Program is a diverse community reading and discussion groups for tweens, teens and adults to define and fight hate and racism and create meaningful positive change in Berks County. Our goal is to prepare participants to combat, counter and decrease hate by expanding their reading horizons through diverse and thought-provoking literature. The public is invited to virtual discussions throughout the summer.