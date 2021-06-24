Taking the “Work” Out of Your Workout at Murfreesboro Athletic Club

The way I see it, there are three reasons to work out. The first is for your health and longevity. The second is to be able to save your own life if you need to. For instance, if you fell in a lake, would you have the strength and endurance to pull yourself back in the boat and survive? And the third reason is to be able to save someone else’s life in a similar situation. For most people, the main benefit of exercise is good health as they go through all of life’s stages. It enables them to live a life with less joint pain, more flexibility and strength, and a real sense of well being. So exercising through all life stages is really important to your health.