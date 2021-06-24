Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Taking the “Work” Out of Your Workout at Murfreesboro Athletic Club

By Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Movie stars use personal trainers. Pro athletes use personal trainers. Models use personal trainers. And while that’s certainly true, personal trainers are not only for elite athletes or those in the limelight. You don’t have to want to be a bodybuilder to reap the benefits of hiring a personal trainer. So what could a trainer do for you? We’re glad you asked! Here are six reasons why you may want to hire a personal trainer at Murfreesboro Athletic Club.

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

