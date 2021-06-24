Cancel
Local Transit Systems Still Following Mask Mandate

 4 days ago

Public transportation agencies across the Susquehanna region announced that they will enforce mask requirements for riders until September 13, 2021, per the mandate from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Capital Area Transit (CAT), rabbittransit, Red Rose Transit Authority, BARTA and Lebanon Transit (LT) are among the region’s grantees who receive Federal Transit Administration funding and are obligated to comply with the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) mask mandate until September 13, 2021.

