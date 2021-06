LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In a recent TikTok video, a doctor is suspecting that Ashanti has gotten some work done even though she prides herself on being all-natural. He believes that she has had a couple of things done including breast augmentation, a nose job, possibly a tummy tuck or liposuction, and filler in her lips. Khloe Kardashian is not playing about her man Tristan. Thompson. She’s calling out the woman who says that he cheated on her and also fathered her baby. The woman, Kimberly Alexander, received a cease and desist warning that the Kardashian will file a lawsuit if she persists.