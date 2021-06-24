Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts public schools with the top graduation rates in 2020

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Nine Massachusetts public school districts saw all of their students graduate in 2020, according to state data. The districts that managed to have a 100% graduation rate were: Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter; Community Charter School of Cambridge; Foxborough Regional Charter; Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Massachusetts Academy for Math and Science; Mystic Valley Regional Charter; Pioneer Charter School of Science II; Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter.

