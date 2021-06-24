Massachusetts public schools with the top graduation rates in 2020
Nine Massachusetts public school districts saw all of their students graduate in 2020, according to state data. The districts that managed to have a 100% graduation rate were: Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter; Community Charter School of Cambridge; Foxborough Regional Charter; Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Massachusetts Academy for Math and Science; Mystic Valley Regional Charter; Pioneer Charter School of Science II; Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter.www.masslive.com