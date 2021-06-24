Cancel
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed mostly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

Data on durable goods orders, Gross Domestic Product, international trade in goods, initial jobless claims and wholesale inventories will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 170 points to 33,929.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 19.75 points at 4,251.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 85 points to 14,348.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,577,710 with around 602,830 deaths. India reported a total of at least 30,082,770 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 18,169,880 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $74.90 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.6% to trade at $73.48 a barrel. US crude-oil supplies dropped around 8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.6%. The French CAC 40 Index gained 0.8%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% while German DAX 30 rose 0.7%. German Ifo Business Climate indicator increased 2.6% to 101.8 in June, while French manufacturing climate indicator came in unchanged at 107 in June. Spanish gross domestic product contracted 0.4% on quarter during the first three months of the year.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.01%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.01%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.6%.

Broker Recommendation

DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $325.

PayPal shares rose 0.6% to $289.75 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also issued strong guidance for the second quarter.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to expand its revenue streams in China with the launch of its search advertising service this week, AppleInsider reported.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) said it will add $12 million to its stock buyback, increasing the overall buyback to $20 million.
