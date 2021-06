Chelsea’s Kai Havertz was the standout performer as Germany took an important three points from its match against a strong Portugal side. Two first half own goals aided Die Mannschaft en route to their 4-2 win. One spectacular young German, Havertz, was all over the pitch as a positive influence in the attack. He forced the first Portuguese own goal and scored one of his own in the second half. The youngster was also tasked with marking Cristiano Ronaldo on corner kicks and set pieces, a job he performed well. Havertz was superb all-around on the night and was one of the best—if not the best—players on the pitch.