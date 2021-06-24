Cancel
Just Listed | Pretty in Prestwick Chase | 360 Prestwick Circle #1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... Gorgeous fully-furnished home with upgrades throughout and tons of outside space - just steps to the Champion Golf Course!. Prestwick Chase is a picturesque community with lake & golf views, and access to all the incredible amenities and attractions of PGA National Resort &...

Park City, UTluxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed! Tranquil Park City, Utah Location with Views

Tranquil Location with Views Overlooking the Swaner Nature Preserve. This stunning Newpark Townhome shows beautifully and is in pristine condition. With only one owner, it shows like it’s new with very little wear and tear. Featuring two bedrooms plus loft and three full bathrooms, this would make an excellent full-time or part-time residence or an income-producing property, as nightly rentals are allowed. The quiet location offers beautiful views across the Swaner Nature Preserve and to the mountains and hills beyond. Additional features include granite countertops, alder cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, private hot tub on deck, new furnace and tankless water heater, air conditioning, and private one-car attached garage with storage. It is also being offered fully furnished, right down to kitchenware, electronics, and accessories. For your walking, hiking, and biking enjoyment, there is an extensive paved trail immediately adjacent to your deck. This premium location is mere minutes to shopping, dining, and world-class skiing. Take free public transportation to ski, visit Historic Main Street, and much more.
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Extended Courtyard Trinity in Fishtown

This bright trinity in a gated community has both extra style and enough room for work, storage and relaxation. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Every so often, some travel writer or other will pronounce Philadelphia one of the...
Longport, NJPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Bargain Condo in Longport

In essence, what you're buying here is access and location. But when you’re paying so little to live in the swankiest town on Absecon Island, do you really care that you’re buying a hotel room?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings,...
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Restored Renovated Townhouse in Rittenhouse Square

Once a triplex, this house became whole again in 2009. The owners who bought it five years later gave it a midcentury Scandinavian personality. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Would you like to own one of those striking...
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Beautiful Maui Meadows Home – 3505 Malina Place – Just Listed!

A Maui Meadows STUNNER with WIDE OCEAN VIEWS including Molokini and out lying islands as well! IMAGINE THE POSSIBILITIES…. This legacy property must be experienced in person in order to be fully appreciated. Expansive and thoughtfully designed, this Maui Meadows gem is appealing to both the savvy investor and/or an owner occupant desiring the customized layout, incredible ocean views, massive amount of covered and secure storage, and mature landscape filled with fruit trees, bamboo, and other beautiful tropical greenery.
RestaurantsPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Renewed Rowhouse with Tiki Bar in Brewerytown

This house got a striking renovation a few years back that features exposed brick walls on both floors. Then its current owners moved in and did something truly original with it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Wanna get...
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

This Spectacular Boutique Hotel In Georgia Was Just Listed In The National Register of Historic Places

If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta any time soon, we have a hotel that will level up the entire getaway. Located just a mile from the famed Piedmont Park, Hotel Clermont in Georgia is a trendy boutique hotel situated in a historic 1920s building. But what’s more is that besides the charm and unique […] The post This Spectacular Boutique Hotel In Georgia Was Just Listed In The National Register of Historic Places appeared first on Only In Your State.
Real Estateluxurysocalrealty.com

8283 Prestwick Dr.

Trust Sale - Upper La Jolla Shores view home with a stunning white water view of the Cove and an area view from the large, private back yard. The .53 ac lot is surrounded by beautiful, newer homes. The versatile floor plan includes two master bedrooms, a large family room and a large loft which is perfect for an office or media room. The home is mostly single level - approx. 2500 sf down, 725 sf up. The upper level has the loft, the 2nd master bedroom and a bathroom. Fresh interior paint, termite clearance, tons of storage, extensive landscaping, zoned heat/AC, 2 laundry hook-ups and more!
Lifestylecanossa.com

Canossa Circle’s enchanting evenings just started at Casa Canossa!

Casa Canossa warmly welcomes the members of the private club and all the future members. June 18, 2021: Casa Canossa, located in the new headquarter in Roncolo and nestled among the rolling green hills of Matilde di Canossa’s Lands, launched the very first charming evenings for the clients and new members of the private club Canossa Circle.
Real Estatemelfosterco.com

713 ST ANDREWS Circle Circle

This 4 Bed 3 Bath home with over 3,000 Sq. Ft. of finish is one of a kind! Custom designs throughout including stone face fireplace surrounded by stunning shiplap, custom cabinets, rustic woodwork, barn style doors and a hand crafted kitchen island. Beautifully designed master bathroom with a tiled shower that is a must see! Covered porch off the master bedroom is great for relaxing or entertaining. Newly finished basement offers a 4th bedroom, den/office and a huge rec room with a wood beamed tray ceiling. Large heated 3 car garage has a utility sink and 3rd stall is extra deep. This house is unique with masterful craftmanship throughout and ready for it's second owner! All kitchen appliances stay including washer and dryer. Seller reserves the rights to the refrigerator and deep freezer in the garage as well as the large TV mount in the basement. This home is a must see!