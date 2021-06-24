Just Listed | Pretty in Prestwick Chase | 360 Prestwick Circle #1

Tranquil Location with Views Overlooking the Swaner Nature Preserve. This stunning Newpark Townhome shows beautifully and is in pristine condition. With only one owner, it shows like it’s new with very little wear and tear. Featuring two bedrooms plus loft and three full bathrooms, this would make an excellent full-time or part-time residence or an income-producing property, as nightly rentals are allowed. The quiet location offers beautiful views across the Swaner Nature Preserve and to the mountains and hills beyond. Additional features include granite countertops, alder cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, private hot tub on deck, new furnace and tankless water heater, air conditioning, and private one-car attached garage with storage. It is also being offered fully furnished, right down to kitchenware, electronics, and accessories. For your walking, hiking, and biking enjoyment, there is an extensive paved trail immediately adjacent to your deck. This premium location is mere minutes to shopping, dining, and world-class skiing. Take free public transportation to ski, visit Historic Main Street, and much more.