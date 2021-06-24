Oklahoma blood supply hits emergency low levels, OBI says

TULSA, Okla. — A nationwide blood shortage has reached Oklahoma, as blood donations have reached emergency low levels, the Oklahoma Blood Institute said Wednesday.

The shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital usage, leaving blood centers around the nation short of all blood types heading into the upcoming July 4th holiday period, OBI said.

“The local blood supply is currently at a 1-2 day supply, well below the usual 4-5 day threshold Oklahoma Blood Institute feels secure having on hand,” OBI said in a press release.

“We keep thinking that COVID-related problems can’t get worse, but we now have the lowest stock levels I have seen in my 26 years of blood banking,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We need the Oklahoma Standard to gear up into overdrive to carry us out of the sputtering pattern of repeated crises that is starting to emerge post-COVID. We’re pleading with our past, present and future donors to help now.”

Donors can find locations to donate at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Center hours have been extended, due to the severity of the situation. Donor centers will be open June 22-28 as follows: Monday-Friday, 7:30 am – 6 pm; Saturday, 7:30 am – 4pm; Sunday 7:30 am – 2pm.

While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the 6th-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities.

