Washington Nationals: Good, bad, and ugly from Phillies series
Nothing like leaving town and having the Philadelphia Phillies in the rear view mirror. Not only from a distance standpoint, but also a standings aspect. Fresh off a sweep of the division foe, the Washington Nationals will fly to Miami winners in nine of their last ten games. Currently sitting two games under .500 and in second place in the National League East, a combination of great pitching and timely (finally!) hitting have propelled the Nats back into divisional contention.districtondeck.com