Blue Jays: Reese McGuire proving all the doubters wrong so far

Coming into the 2021 season, the Toronto Blue Jays had an interesting scenario when it came to who was going to be behind home plate to begin the season. Danny Jansen was a guaranteed lock for the opening day roster, even though his slash line was not impressive last year and has not improved so far this season. The organization promoted top prospect, Alejandro Kirk, to the big league squad towards the end of last season, cruising to a .375/.400/.583 through 25 plate appearances. The sample size was small, but fans were liking what they were seeing from the get-go.