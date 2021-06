Earlier this month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mark Turgeon and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson. Jackson comes out of Richland, New Jersey and is currently unranked as a prospect by 247Sports. However, the recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds and he appears to be one of the rising players in the cycle. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Maryland, California, Minnesota, Penn State, and Seton Hall among others.