Brentwood Artist, Featured on Nashville Billboards, Hosting Art Show

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erik Scott Smith about his film Everyday Miracles. As described by Amazon: Everyday Miracles is the inspirational story of a reluctant faith healer named Cotton (Erik Smith), who tries to escape his troubled past by working as a ranch hand for a widower (Gary Cole) and his young daughter. Over time, Cotton becomes a part of their family and falls in love with a local girl (Zoe Perry) who works on the ranch, giving him hope that he may have finally found a place to call home. Cotton’s dreams are threatened when his past catches up to him and some people will stop at nothing to misuse his miraculous gift.