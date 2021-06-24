Brentwood Artist, Featured on Nashville Billboards, Hosting Art Show
Brentwood artist Alison Fullerton returned to America in 2019 in a bit of culture shock. Living in Europe for 3 years she was accustomed to open ateliers, apprenticeships, and publicly-supported artist guilds and exhibitions. Hiding out in 2020 Fullerton slept on a pull-down bed in her Brentwood studio, lifting it up each morning to make space to paint. Despite 2020’s adversities and closed galleries, Fullerton had unexpected blessings. Her paintings of resilient women warriors were selected to inspire people during the 2020 pandemic and appeared on 10 Nashville billboards.williamsonsource.com