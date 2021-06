What are the biggest challenges for companies looking to digitize their core functions and processes?. With around 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created each day, one of the biggest challenges for contemporary organizations to address is how they can refine the data available to create the data-driven insights needed to stay competitive and drive the business forward. While the past year has accelerated the pace of transformation initiatives to a new level, it has also demonstrated that data is the lifeblood of sound, responsive decision-making. In good times or bad, organizations need answers, but to become data-driven, answers now need to be provided at a speed once thought unimaginable.