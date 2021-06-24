Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Restoring Your Smile with the All-On-Four Method

By Williamson Source
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a full set of traditional dentures, you already know the shortcomings and challenges they can present: food restrictions, messy adhesives, sunken cheeks from gradual jawbone degradation, cleaning challenges, and for some, a gag response. If you’re facing the possibility of dentures because of missing or damaged teeth, you may be hesitant. That hesitation could contribute to further damage or missing confidence in your smile and the way you present yourself to the world.

williamsonsource.com
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Mastercard#Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best teeth whitening kits for brightening your smile at home

Teeth discolouration has a nasty habit of creeping up on you. Years of coffee, juice, tea, wine and even some vegetables – not to mention tobacco use, medication and ageing – can take a toll on your gnashers, leaving you with stubborn yellow or brown stains that resist even the most vigorous brushing.While there’s always the option of professional whitening, DIY kits can go a long way to improve your smile without the hefty price tag. Coming in multiple forms, these typically include low percentages of hydrogen peroxide.As at-home kits can’t use any concentration stronger than 0.1 per cent of...
Skin Careconroedentistry.com

Dental Implants Seamlessly Complete Your Smile

Just like a number of other major concerns, many individuals choose to put off their oral health sometimes because they do not suspect that major concerns such as adult tooth loss will impact them. On the contrary, however, this line of thinking actually encourages destruction at a faster rate. When...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Three Coping Methods To Ease Work-Related Stress And Restore Energy

Think that afternoon slump you feel in the office is due to a lack of caffeine? Think again! You might be experiencing the effects of cellular stress and mitochondrial burnout. The “git-r-done” mindset is no longer acceptable, especially when trying to maintain the health of your hormones, heart, and brain....
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

Guest View: Is your smile ready for post-pandemic life?

After an unbelievably tough year, it finally feels like we have turned a corner and there are more and more things worth smiling about. Restaurants and travel and parties are back, and masks are no longer required for people who have been vaccinated, which means other people can see your smile now, too. But is your smile ready?
Beauty & Fashionvoticle.com

Relax! Use These Restorative massage Methods For Greatest Result

Receiving a therapeutic massage could be a exciting practical experience, be it through your spouse or at a professional hair salon. There are certain things that you ought to bear in mind for the great encounter. The following write-up can assist you find out all you need to know about massages and offering you an excellent time!
SciencePosted by
Williamson Source

Does Stormwater Affect Your Health?

This beautiful planet of ours is incredibly complex and interconnected. Every part of the ecosystem plays an important role. While the environment impacts us, we can also impact the environment, for better or for worse. And that includes stormwater pollution. But how does it actually affect our health? Isn’t that a bit of a stretch?
Petsakc.org

Can You Use Neosporin on Dogs?

Just like their owners, dogs are susceptible to minor injuries and are not immune to getting cuts, scrapes, or burns. But can you use Neosporin® on dogs? The answer isn’t completely straightforward. In some instances, applying the topical, antibiotic ointment can help heal your dog’s wound, but there are situations when it is not advisable or necessary to use it on your canine companion.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Spices are generally regarded as a tasty—and healthy—way to perk up your favorite dishes without loading them with extra calories, sodium, or sugar. However, if you're using one popular spice right now, you may want to stop, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people to throw it away immediately due to serious contamination concerns. Read on to find out if you should be purging this spice from your pantry now.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

1 in 5 People Have Never Cleaned This in Their Home, Survey Says

With the spring cleaning season coming to an end, you might think that everyone's homes are now cleared out and spotless. You might even assume that with families and friends finally able to gather again after more than a year of separation, people have been extra diligent with their 2021 cleaning. But then again, maybe not, if past habits are any indication. People in the U.S. can be very forgetful when it comes to cleaning certain parts of their homes, as seen by the American Cleaning Institute's 2019 National Cleaning Survey. According to this survey, 1 in 4 people don't believe they clean everything properly, while 1 in 3 are not convinced they clean everything in their home often enough. We're inclined to agree. Around 1 in 5 people in the U.S. say they have never cleaned their washing machine. Yes—not even once.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Sciencemichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
Allentown Morning Call

How to stop hair growth on your face

Some people experience unwanted hair growth on their faces due to hormones, genetics, stress or obesity. If you have struggled with this issue, you may wonder if there are methods aside from shaving or waxing to hold off hair growth, or if there are any techniques that may even prevent facial hair permanently.
HealthGizmodo

Drinking From This Special Straw Promises to Cure the Hiccups 90% of the Time

For most of us, the occasional bout of hiccups is an annoyance that often goes away all on its own, or through some bizarre homegrown cure. For others, however, it can be a serious ongoing issue resulting from a medication or a side effect of surgery. When standing on your head in a kiddie pool full of water while juggling ping pong balls doesn’t work, the HiccAway straw promises to be a more reliable cure.
Posted by
FIRST For Women

How to Get Rid of Age Spots on Your Hands, Arms, and Face

Age spots are flat brown marks on the skin, also known as liver spots or hyperpigmentation. If you’ve noticed them appearing on your body, don’t panic — age spots are harmless, painless and commonly appear in people over 40. To find out all about age spots, we asked Genevieve Knodell,...
HealthHammond Daily Star

Myth: Eight glasses of water a day

With the warmer weather and longer days, we are reminded to “stay hydrated” and drink eight glasses of water – or about two liters – a day. But is this based on science or is it a myth?. Healthy people can actually die from drinking too much water. However, since...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Too Many Bananas, Says Science

As they constitute one of the main food groups, of course, it's healthy to regularly eat fruit, and with an easily-removed peel and no excess juices to make your hands sticky, bananas are one of the simplest fruits to consume. While they're great for digestive health and contain many much-needed vitamins, it's important to not eat an excessive amount of bananas, according to dietitians. (Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Drink at Home, Get Rid of It Now, Authorities Say

With warmer temperatures moving in as summer approaches, drinking enough liquids to avoid dehydration is more important than ever. And while keeping water handy may help you avoid being parched, not every drink in your fridge may be a safe bet for quenching your thirst, especially now that a specific type of beverage is being pulled from the market due to safety concerns. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this drink now.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research: